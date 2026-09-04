DOUBLE NEGATIVE - 2026 ANNUAL STAFF SHOW
DOUBLE NEGATIVE - 2026 ANNUAL STAFF SHOW
The staff at the shop & lab have shot E-6 positive film for our annual Staff Show, DOUBLE NEGATIVE. They have prints which were printed by our neighbors at Salt Ki'ikau Printers who have generously sponsored the event. Along side the prints, they have filled a carousel projector for viewing.
Treehouse
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Oct 01, 2026.
Event Supported By
Treehouse LLC
8085978733
contact@treehouse-shop.com