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DOUBLE NEGATIVE - 2026 ANNUAL STAFF SHOW

DOUBLE NEGATIVE - 2026 ANNUAL STAFF SHOW

The staff at the shop & lab have shot E-6 positive film for our annual Staff Show, DOUBLE NEGATIVE. They have prints which were printed by our neighbors at Salt Ki'ikau Printers who have generously sponsored the event. Along side the prints, they have filled a carousel projector for viewing.

Treehouse
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Oct 01, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Treehouse LLC
8085978733
contact@treehouse-shop.com
https://treehouse-shop.com/
Treehouse
675 Auahi St. E3-215
Honolulu, Hawaii 96813
(808) 597-8733
http://treehouse-shop.com