Don't Be Afraid of Architecture
Don't Be Afraid of Architecture
This is a fun and informal event geared towards architecture students and recent graduates interested in next steps for their career.
Come network with some of our experienced emerging member mentors. Enjoy some light pupus and drinks as you network and build community!
Learn about life after architecture school, applying to firms, internships, portfolio review, interviews, the ARE exams, licensing, and more!
Cosentino
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
AIA Honolulu
808.628.7243
nancy@pangcomm.com
Cosentino
500 Ala Moana Boulevard Suite 5DHonolulu, Hawaii 96813