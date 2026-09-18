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Don't Be Afraid of Architecture

Don't Be Afraid of Architecture

This is a fun and informal event geared towards architecture students and recent graduates interested in next steps for their career.

Come network with some of our experienced emerging member mentors. Enjoy some light pupus and drinks as you network and build community!

Learn about life after architecture school, applying to firms, internships, portfolio review, interviews, the ARE exams, licensing, and more!

Cosentino
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

AIA Honolulu
808.628.7243
nancy@pangcomm.com
aiahonolulu.org
Cosentino
500 Ala Moana Boulevard Suite 5D
Honolulu, Hawaii 96813