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Dippin’ Dots ice cream fundraiser to benefit Maui OnStage at Wailuku First Friday

Dippin’ Dots ice cream fundraiser to benefit Maui OnStage at Wailuku First Friday

Cool treats for a great cause!

Dippin’ Dots ice cream fundraiser to benefit Maui OnStage at Wailuku First Friday

Date: Fri, June 5th, 6pm - 9pm

A free family event

See you on Market Street!

#MauiOnStage #SupportLocalArt #MauiKeiki #LiveTheater #KeepArtAlive

Maui OnStage at the Historic Iao Theater
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Maui Onstage
8082426969
mauionstage.info@gmail.com
http://mauionstage.com
Maui OnStage at the Historic Iao Theater
68 N. Market St
Wailuku, Hawaii 96793
8082426969
edirector@mauionstage.com
https://www.mauionstage.com/