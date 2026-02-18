Dinner Pa'ina: Presented by Executive Chef Kenny Giambalvo

Discover the spirit of aloha through Ko‘a Kea Resort's Dinner Pa‘ina Series, hosted in Red Salt’s private oceanfront dining cabana. Each month, the resort's acclaimed Executive Chef Kenny Giambalvo presents a revolving multi-course culinary journey, showcasing seasonal inspirations and the vibrant flavors of Hawai‘i. To complement the menu, the in-house sommelier curates bespoke pairings — from elevated wines and cocktails to artfully crafted non-alcoholic options — creating a perfectly balanced experience for every guest.

This intimate chef’s table invites guests to savor Kaua‘i’s beauty, celebrate culinary artistry, and enjoy an evening that is never the same twice.

*Enhance the dinner with an additional wine pairing experience specially selected for this menu for an extra $75 per person.

