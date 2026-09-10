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Dinner Pa'ina: Presented by Executive Chef Kenny Giambalvo

Dinner Pa'ina: Presented by Executive Chef Kenny Giambalvo

Discover the spirit of aloha with our Dinner Pa‘ina Series, hosted in Red Salt’s private oceanfront dining cabana. Each month, our acclaimed Executive Chef Kenny Giambalvo presents a revolving multi-course culinary journey, showcasing seasonal inspirations and the vibrant flavors of Hawai‘i. To complement the menu, our in-house sommelier curates bespoke pairings — from elevated wines and cocktails to artfully crafted non-alcoholic options — creating a perfectly balanced experience for every guest.

This intimate chef’s table invites you to savor Kaua‘i’s beauty, celebrate culinary artistry, and enjoy an evening that is never the same twice.

*Enhance your dinner with an additional wine pairing experience specially selected for this menu for an extra $75 per person.

Red Salt at Ko'a Kea Resort
$175
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ko'a Kea Resort
(808) 742-4200
events@koakea.com
https://www.koakea.com/experience/event-calendar/dinner-paina-2026/

Artist Group Info

Chef Kenny Giambalvo
Red Salt at Ko'a Kea Resort
2251 Poipu Rd
Koloa, Hawaii 96756
(808) 742-4200
concierge@koakea.com
https://www.koakea.com