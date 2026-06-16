Delphine Hirasuna: The Art of Gaman

This event is part of Remembrance Awakened: Speaker Series, one of many events comprising Honouliuli National Historic Site's 80 Years of Closure Commemoration to honor when Honouliuli Internment Camp permanently closed.

Join us in the discussion led by Delphine Hirasuna, author of the book "The Art of Gaman: Arts and Crafts from the Japanese American Internment Camps, 1942-1946", this presentation will cover how the camps came to be and showcase the different materials used for the intricate pieces of art crafted by those imprisoned.

Delphine Hirasuna is the author of over a dozen books, including "The Art of Gaman: Arts and Crafts from the Japanese American Internment Camps, 1942-1946", which became a traveling exhibition shown at 10 museums across the U.S, including the Smithsonian's Renwick Gallery in Washington D.C. and the International Folk Art Museum in Santa Fe. NHK Broadcasting also sponsored a five-city tour of “The Art of Gaman” exhibition in Japan, with Delphine as organizer and curator. The exhibition was seen by special request by the Emperor and Empress of Japan. For more than 25 years, Delphine also wrote a weekly feature column for the two largest Japanese American newspapers in the U.S. and co-authored the Japanese cookbook, “Flavors of Japan.” She was named a laureate of the San Francisco Public Library in 2002. Her latest book “Broad Stripes Bright Stars,” co-authored with designer Kit Hinrichs and photographer Terry Heffernan, will be released by bookstores in December, in time for America’s 250th anniversary.

She is a sansei (third generation) whose family was interned in Jerome and Rohwer, Arkansas, during the war. Her father, who was born in Hawaii, served with the 442nd 100th in Italy. He was drafted from the camps, even though he was 38 years old and had two children.