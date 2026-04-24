Deep Wisdom: A Film Journey Underwater With Humpback Whales

Deep Wisdom: A Film Journey Underwater With The Humpback Whales

Featuring live musicians and talkback with visionary Jenn Wakefield

Thursday, July 23, 2026

Starts at 7:30pm

Run time: 90 minutes with no intermission

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/739027/?full-items=yes&flow=1265719

About the Show

Presented by Whale Wise Foundation and ProArts Playhouse

Dive In — Premiere of Deep Wisdom

Join us for the world premiere of Deep Wisdom, a breathtaking 30-minute underwater film from Whale Wise Productions, a Maui-based team of ocean lovers, naturalists, and storytellers dedicated to sharing the wonder of humpback whales and the ocean they call home.

Deep Wisdom is the highly anticipated second film in the series, following Tuning to Peace, which has become a beloved audience favorite on Maui. Created by acclaimed underwater whale photographer and freediver Jenn Wakefield, this new film continues the journey beneath the surface, offering a rare glimpse into the lives of humpback whales through intimate underwater cinematography and an original musical score.

Experience the whales’ world from a perspective few will ever witness—watching them glide effortlessly through shafts of light, interact with one another, and reveal the quiet intelligence and presence that make these animals so extraordinary. More than a film, Deep Wisdom is an immersive encounter that invites audiences to form a deeper connection with the ocean and its most magnificent inhabitants.

Following the screening, stay for a special Talk Story with Jenn Wakefield and the Whale Wise team. Hear behind-the-scenes stories from the making of the film, learn more about these remarkable animals, and join an open conversation about the ocean, conservation, and the inspiration behind the project.

Whether you’re a lifelong ocean enthusiast or simply curious about the natural world, Deep Wisdom promises an unforgettable evening of beauty, wonder, and connection.

Be among the first to experience Deep Wisdom—and discover why audiences fell in love with Tuning to Peace. Get your tickets today.

Ticket Information

Premium Seating:

$53 Extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables

Preferred Seating:

$42.40 Best-view seating in either the Front row (seats A7 to A15) OR the front row of any elevated section

Regular Seating:

$37.10

Partially-Obstructed View Seats:

$26.50

$5 OFF for Kama’aina (with Valid Hawai’i State ID)

For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/

