Dave Landau at Blue Note Hawaii

Getting his start in Detroit at the Second City’s Conservatory, Dave Landau has risen to become one of the most sought-after comedic headliners today. Dave’s laid-back demeanor and dark style of comedy landed him on Comedy Central’s This is Not Happening (3.1 million views) and as a season 8 finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing. Creator of Normal World, currently on BlazeTV, Dave’s impressive resume includes The Artie Lange and Anthony Cumia Show, The Anthony Cumia Show with Dave Landau, and Louder with Crowder. He has also appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience, Kill Tony, Fox Across America, Gutfeld!, Fox Saturday Night, and regularly performs at clubs and theaters across the country.