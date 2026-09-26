Dark Side of the Beach (Kahilu Theatre)

Step beyond the ordinary and into the sonic universe of Pink Floyd with Dark Side of the Beach, a spectacular live concert experience that captures the mystery, power, and emotion of one of rock’s most iconic catalogs. More than a tribute, this extraordinary ensemble recreates the immersive soundscapes, haunting melodies, and epic musical journeys that have captivated generations of fans. From the heartbeat that opens The Dark Side of the Moon to the soaring anthems of Wish You Were Here and The Wall, every performance is a voyage through music that transcends time.

Featuring world-class musicians, stunning visual production, and meticulous attention to every detail, Dark Side of the Beach transports audiences into a realm where music, light, and imagination collide. Whether you're a lifelong Floyd devotee or discovering these legendary songs for the first time, prepare for an unforgettable evening of powerful performances, mesmerizing visuals, and the timeless magic that has made Pink Floyd one of the most celebrated bands in rock history.

https://kahilu.org/events/darkside-of-the-beach/