Dark Side of the Beach brings together some of Hawai‘i’s most talented musicians with decades of combined performance experience and a shared love for the music of Pink Floyd. After bringing down the house during a sold-out show at the Blue Note, Dark Side of the Beach is bringing an even bigger to Hawaii Theatre, with custom video projection and lighting design and featuring more than two hours of iconic hits from Pink Floyd's monumental records, "Dark Side of the Moon," "Wish You Were Here," "Animals" and "The Wall."