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Dark Side of the Beach

Dark Side of the Beach

Join Hawai‘i's ultimate Pink Floyd project with special guest, saxophonist SCOTT PAGE, who played with Pink Floyd on the Momentary Lapse of Reason tour (1987 to 1989). Fritter and waste some hours epic renditions of iconic hits from the British prog-rock outfit’s masterpieces, Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Wall, with original video presentation and killer light show.

Kahilu Theatre
$40 to $75
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Dark Side of the Beach
https://www.darksideofthebeach.com
Kahilu Theatre
67-1186 Lindsey Road
Kamuela, Hawaii 96743
(808) 885-6868
info@kahilu.org
https://kahilutheatre.org