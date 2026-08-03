Dan Deacon with Opener Jonny Lam at Blue Note Hawaii

Dan Deacon

With Opener Jonny Lam

Dan Deacon is a Baltimore-based composer and performer renowned for a body of work that spans five studio albums and an array of film scores. His latest record, Mystic Familiar, is a meticulously realized landmark featuring 11 tracks of majestic synth-pop that expand his sound with newfound vulnerability. Since his 2015 breakout Gliss Riffer, Deacon has scored films for HBO and ESPN, collaborated with the New York City Ballet, and performed with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Known for his kaleidoscopic compositions and immersive live shows, Deacon paints life as a psychedelic journey brimming with bliss, darkness and light.

Jonny Lam

Dedicated to and known for always being in service to The Music, Jonny made his mark as a sensitive and present musician, a master of touch and sounds. His resume includes being a member of the Atomic Bomb Band supergroup and working with artists such as Busta Rhymes, David Byrne, Norah Jones, Miranda Lambert, Big Daddy Kane, Emmy Lou Harris, Sean Paul, Pharaoh Sanders, Kenny Chesney, Jeremy Zucker, Chelsea Cutler and more.

Show 6:30 & 9pm

Doors 5 & 8:30pm

Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section

$20 Minimum Per Person

Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available