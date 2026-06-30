Daifukuji’s Bon Dance

Daifukuji Soto Mission is getting ready for their Bon Dance on July 11 from 3pm till 6:30pm. Honoring ancestors & celebrating community.

We invite you to join our free festivities of Bon dancing, taiko, Zumba & warm fellowship.

The temple & gift shop will be open.

Shave ice, delicious Japanese foods by O’z Kitchen & drinks available for purchase at the snack shop.

Free Bon Dance practice sessions will be led by sensei Winnie Kimura.

No experience needed—everyone is welcome!

Practice sessions will be held from 7 pm -

8:30 pm in the temple’s social hall:

Tuesdays in June: June 2, 9, 16, 23, & 30

Tuesdays and Thursdays in July: July 2, 7 & 9.

Daifukuji Soto Mission is located at 79-7241 Mamalahoa Hwy next to Teshima’s Restaurant.

We have secured extra parking at Midnight Tint Kona, our neighbors to the north. Careful, it’s right on the curve. Follow the parking signs!

We have secured extra parking at Daifukuji Soto Mission is getting ready for their Bon Dance on July 11 from 3pm till 6:30pm. Honoring ancestors & celebrating community.

We invite you to join our free festivities of Bon dancing, taiko, Zumba & warm fellowship.

The temple & gift shop will be open.

Shave ice, delicious Japanese foods by O’z Kitchen & drinks available for purchase at the snack shop.

Free Bon Dance practice sessions will be led by sensei Winnie Kimura.

No experience needed—everyone is welcome!

Practice sessions will be held from 7 pm -

8:30 pm in the temple’s social hall:

Tuesdays in June: June 2, 9, 16, 23, & 30

Tuesdays and Thursdays in July: July 2, 7 & 9.

Daifukuji Soto Mission is located at 79-7241 Mamalahoa Hwy next to Teshima’s Restaurant.

We have secured extra parking at Midnight Tint Kona, our neighbors to the north. Careful, it’s right on the curve. Follow the parking signs!