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Crosscurrents

Crosscurrents

"Every piece has an architecture.

Crosscurrents moves through three distinct musical worlds: the luminous balance of Bach and Mozart, the fractured modernist energy of Hindemith, and the sleek French art-deco brilliance of Poulenc. Each work is built differently, with its own sense of proportion, color, and surprise.

Classical elegance, modernist edge, and French sophistication meet in one vivid program for winds and piano."

"BACH/arr. RECHTMAN: Concerto No. 2 “After Vivaldi” for Wind Quintet
MOZART: Quintet for Piano and Winds
HINDEMITH: Kleine Kammermusik, Op. 24 No. 2
POULENC: Sextet, FP 100"

Paliku Theatre at Windward Community College
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 7 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chamber Music Hawaii
https://chambermusichawaii.org/

Artist Group Info

Spring Wind Quintet
Paliku Theatre at Windward Community College
45-720 Keaahala Rd.
Kaneohe, Hawaii 96744
(808) 235-7310
https://windward.hawaii.edu/campus-life/arts-entertainment/paliku-theatre/