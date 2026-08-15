"Every piece has an architecture.

Crosscurrents moves through three distinct musical worlds: the luminous balance of Bach and Mozart, the fractured modernist energy of Hindemith, and the sleek French art-deco brilliance of Poulenc. Each work is built differently, with its own sense of proportion, color, and surprise.

Classical elegance, modernist edge, and French sophistication meet in one vivid program for winds and piano."

"BACH/arr. RECHTMAN: Concerto No. 2 “After Vivaldi” for Wind Quintet

MOZART: Quintet for Piano and Winds

HINDEMITH: Kleine Kammermusik, Op. 24 No. 2

POULENC: Sextet, FP 100"