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Crosscurrents

Crosscurrents

"Every piece has an architecture.

Crosscurrents moves through three distinct musical worlds: the luminous balance of Bach and Mozart, the fractured modernist energy of Hindemith, and the sleek French art-deco brilliance of Poulenc. Each work is built differently, with its own sense of proportion, color, and surprise.

Classical elegance, modernist edge, and French sophistication meet in one vivid program for winds and piano."

"BACH/arr. RECHTMAN: Concerto No. 2 “After Vivaldi” for Wind Quintet
MOZART: Quintet for Piano and Winds
HINDEMITH: Kleine Kammermusik, Op. 24 No. 2
POULENC: Sextet, FP 100"

Orvis Auditorium at UH
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 6 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chamber Music Hawaii
https://chambermusichawaii.org/

Artist Group Info

Spring Wind Quintet
Orvis Auditorium at UH
2411 Dole Street
Honolulu, Hawaii 96822
808-956-8742
https://manoa.hawaii.edu/music/event/tony-lu-guest-piano-recital/