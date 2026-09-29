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Create-Your-Own Moss and Air Plant Wall Art Workshop

Create-Your-Own Moss and Air Plant Wall Art Workshop

Create a 12″ × 12″ botanical wall art piece using preserved moss and live air plants in this fun, hands-on workshop!

Bring a little bit of nature indoors with your own handcrafted piece of botanical art!

In this hands-on Create-Your-Own Moss & Air Plant Wall Art Workshop, you’ll design a beautiful 12″ × 12″ wall piece using lush preserved moss and live air plants. Explore color, texture, and composition as you create a one-of-a-kind piece that brings nature's beauty into your home.

No experience is necessary! Just bring your creativity! You’ll be guided through arranging and assembling your materials while learning tips for displaying and caring for your finished piece.

Harold L. Lyon Arboretum
$65.00
09:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Harold L. Lyon Arboretum
(808) 988-0456
raedelle@hawaii.edu
http://manoa.hawaii.edu/lyon
Harold L. Lyon Arboretum
3860 Mānoa Road
Honolulu, Hawaii 96822
(808)988-0461
lyonedu@hawaii.edu
https://manoa.hawaii.edu/lyon/