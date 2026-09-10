Courtyard by Marriott Oahu North Shore Talk Story: Steve Sue of Talk Shaka

The Courtyard Marriott Oahu North Shore invites the community to its upcoming Talk Story & Makeke event on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, featuring Steve Sue of Talk Shaka. Free and open to the public, the bi-monthly Talk Story & Makeke program provides a welcoming space to celebrate Hawaii’s people, stories and community while supporting local makers and small businesses.

Sue is a Hawaiʻi filmmaker, storyteller and social entrepreneur best known as the producer and writer of “Shaka, A Story of Aloha,” an award-winning documentary exploring the origins, history and meanings of Hawaii’s iconic shaka gesture. What began as an effort to preserve the oral histories of Lāʻie kūpuna grew into a five-year journey examining more than a century of shaka history and the values of aloha represented by the gesture. His work ultimately grew beyond the film into Project Shaka, a nonprofit movement dedicated to sharing aloha and the values behind the gesture. Sue also wrote the 2024 legislation that established the shaka as the Official State Gesture of Hawaii and helped create the Hawaii DMV Shaka License Plate program. He currently serves as chairperson of ID8, the Hawaii nonprofit behind Project Shaka.

During “Talk Shaka,” Sue will share the fascinating story behind one of Hawaii’s most recognizable symbols, including its deep connections to Lāʻie and Oahu’s North Shore. His documentary research began after he traveled to Lāʻie and met with kūpuna who wanted their stories preserved for future generations. In 2019, Sue recorded oral histories from six kūpuna, beginning the project that would eventually become Shaka, A Story of Aloha.

Guests will have an opportunity to learn more about the history and meaning of the shaka and how a simple hand gesture has become a powerful expression of connection, kindness and aloha recognized around the world.

While there, guests can explore the “Hauoli Makeke,” a vibrant marketplace in the hotel’s courtyard featuring handmade goods and cultural creations. Offerings include Samoan weaving, Tahitian art, locally crafted jewelry, Tongan apparel, and more from talented local artisans and entrepreneurs. Past vendors have included Hailama Designs, Koa Jewelry, MELT Massage, and Shogo’s Gift Shop.