Courtyard by Marriott Oahu North Shore Talk Story: Halau Hula O Kekela Kupuna

The Courtyard Marriott Oahu North Shore invites the community to its upcoming Talk Story & Makeke event on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, featuring Halau Hula O Kekela Kupuna. Free and open to the public, the bi-monthly Talk Story & Makeke program celebrates the stories, talents and traditions of Hawaii while bringing the community together through special guests and a marketplace featuring local artisans and small businesses.

Based in Lāʻie and the surrounding communities, Hālau Hula O Kekela is led by Kumu Hula Kekela “Kela” Miller and has deep ties to the North Shore’s hula tradition. Miller studied under renowned kumu and Polynesian Cultural Center pioneer Aunty Sally Moanikeala Wood Naluai and has continued that legacy by sharing hula across generations. The hālau has participated in cultural events throughout the community, including the Polynesian Cultural Center’s annual Moanikeala Hula Festival, which celebrates the perpetuation of hula, Hawaiian storytelling and culture.

During the September 16 gathering, members of Hālau Hula O Kekela Kūpuna will share hula with the community, offering guests an opportunity to experience a tradition that connects generations through mele, movement and storytelling. The evening provides a special opportunity to recognize kūpuna and the important role they play in preserving and passing down Hawaiian cultural knowledge.

While there, guests can explore the “Hauoli Makeke,” a vibrant marketplace in the hotel’s courtyard featuring handmade goods and cultural creations. Offerings include Samoan weaving, Tahitian art, locally crafted jewelry, Tongan apparel, and more from talented local artisans and entrepreneurs. Past vendors have included Hailama Designs, Koa Jewelry, MELT Massage, and Shogo’s Gift Shop.