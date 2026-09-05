Couplet: Honey Honey Moon Moon

A Pono Project Event Celebrating Jewish Heritage

Saturday, September 26, 2026

Starts at 7:30pm

Run time: 75 minutes with no intermission

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/755365/

About the Show

Presented by ProArts Playhouse

A hilarious musical comedy telling of a honeymoon fighting off bed bugs, wildfires, and one very judgy couples therapist!

Special low pricing made possible through the Pono Project.

About the Artist

Comedy band and married duo Couplet makes their Hawaiian debut! They’re bringing their award-winning Fringe show Honey Honey Moon Moon to Maui, giving them another chance to get their honeymoon right, since their real one was spent performing this show in Edinburgh in a converted shipping container for a month. With catchy songs and Muppet-y energy, they tell the story of the queer Jewish wedding that almost didn’t happen. Guitar and fiddle in hand, they fought off bed bugs, wildfires, and one very judgy couples therapist to bring you this hour-long musical comedy. Directed by husbands Eric Michaud and Chris Grace (Superstore, Dropout).

“There’s nothing they can’t sing and laugh their way through” – New York Times

“So charming, they could turn even the stoniest cynic into a Romeo-level romantic” – EdFest Magazine

“Amazing, heartwarming stuff” – Starburst Magazine

**** “Compulsively watchable… gloriously droll… the pair’s honesty is rewarding” – Jewish Chronicle

Transcendent Craft Award Winner 2025

Splash Award Winner 2025

Adelaide Fringe Exchange Award Nominee 2025 & 2026

Best Comedy & Variety Act Fringe Award Nominee 2025 & 2026

International Fringe Award Nominee 2026

About the Pono Project

The Pono Project is a series of live arts and culture events celebrating the diversity of the Maui community, promoting inclusion of marginalized persons, and educating on Maui’s history and challenges, bolstered by partnerships with other Maui nonprofits.

The Pono Project is supported in part by the County of Maui’s Office of Economic Development.

Ticket Information

Premium Seating:

$26.50 Premium (large cushy front-row chairs with small tables)

Preferred Seating:

$21.20 Preferred (front row of any seating tier)

Regular Seating:

$16

Partially-Obstructed View Seats:

$11

For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/755365/