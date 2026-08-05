Conversations With Flowers - a fine art exhibition by Daeja Fallas and Waiakoa Wildflowers

Photographer Daeja Fallas presents Conversations with Flowers, a solo exhibition documenting a year on a female-run working farm across three generations, shot on medium format film. In collaboration with Waiakoa Wildflowers, the show features several framed prints paired with silk textiles on view for the first time. Opening night is September 4th, 6-9pm, at Kaiao Space in Honolulu, with the exhibition continuing through September 13th.