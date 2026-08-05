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Conversations With Flowers - a fine art exhibition by Daeja Fallas and Waiakoa Wildflowers

Conversations With Flowers - a fine art exhibition by Daeja Fallas and Waiakoa Wildflowers

Photographer Daeja Fallas presents Conversations with Flowers, a solo exhibition documenting a year on a female-run working farm across three generations, shot on medium format film. In collaboration with Waiakoa Wildflowers, the show features several framed prints paired with silk textiles on view for the first time. Opening night is September 4th, 6-9pm, at Kaiao Space in Honolulu, with the exhibition continuing through September 13th.

Kaiao Space
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Kaiao Space
kaiaospace.com

Artist Group Info

Daeja Fallas
info@daejafallas.com
https://www.daejafallas.com/rsvp
Kaiao Space
1018 Smith St.
Honolulu, Hawaii 96815
howzit@szkaiao.com
kaiaospace.com