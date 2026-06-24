Contemporary Dance 6-week series Elizabeth Lentz-Hill

Jump into Contemporary Dance! This six-week series focuses on fundamental movements and body explorations common to Contemporary Modern Dance. Open to all levels, each class will feature warm-ups, structured improvisations, across the floor combinations, and culminating dances to help each participant find the joy and freedom of Contemporary Modern Dance while delving into fundamentals or more advanced skill sets and artistry, as is appropriate for each dancer’s level. As with all classes at the Still And Moving Center, the main focus is on each individual exploring his/her/their own movement capacity and mind-body connection, so they can then engage with with our larger world from a centered place as dancers and humans.