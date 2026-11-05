© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Community Give-Away & Free Meal

Community Give-Away & Free Meal

First Baptist Church of Wahiawa is giving to the community free items. They include clothes, housewares, books, toys, furnitures and almost anything you can think about. First come - first serve! Free meals will be offered to all.

First Baptist Church of Wahiawa
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

First Baptist Church of Wahiawa
(808) 622-4321
fbcwahiawa1@gmail.com
http://firstbaptisthawaii.com
First Baptist Church of Wahiawa
1233 California Avenue
Wahiawa, Hawaii 96786
(808) 622-4321
fbcwahiawa1@gmail.com
https://www.firstbaptisthawaii.com/