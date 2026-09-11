Community Astronomy Talk “Sea Meets Sky”

What do the ocean and the universe have in common?

In “Sea Meets the Stars,” Dr. Xavier Prochaska will show how scientists are using powerful new tools to explore both worlds in fresh ways. From telescope images of the cosmos to observations of the deep sea, researchers now collect more data than ever before. Artificial intelligence can help sort through that flood of information, revealing patterns that might otherwise go unseen. But science still leads the way: every discovery must be tested, questioned, and understood through careful research.

Join W. M. Keck Observatory for a free, ʻohana-friendly community astronomy talk with Dr. Prochaska, Distinguished Professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz, in the Departments of Astronomy and Astrophysics and Ocean Sciences, as he explores the rise of large datasets in astronomy and oceanography—from the sky to the sea—and explain how AI is helping scientists conduct unprecedented analyses. His talk will follow the arc of scientific discovery: deciphering our past, understanding the world we experience and observe today, and working to predict what comes next.

Keck Observatory Astronomy Talks are generously supported by the Rob and Terry Ryan Foundation.

