Chrisette Michele at Blue Note Hawaii

Chrisette Michele was raised on the South Shore of Long Island in New York nestled between The famed Hamptons and New York City. She studied Vocal Jazz Performance at Five Towns College, just around the corner from the church where she served as a youth leader. Signed to Def Jam in 2006, she went on to record gold albums, “I Am” (2007), which received a Grammy Award for the song “Be Ok” and “Epiphany”(2010) which debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard pop charts. Hit songs included “Epiphany”, “Blame It On Me” and “What You Do”.

She recorded her first E.P. “The Lyricists Opus”(2014) where she had an orchestra and choir accompany songs that would later be featured on her album “Better”. “Better”(2014) received a Grammy nomination and included top charting single “A Couple Of Forevers”. Chrisette Michele became an independent artist in 2015 and released 2 albums, “Milestone”(2016) and “Out of Control”(2017), as well as the single “Wait”(2020).

Tickets​ $35-$45

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CLUB POLICIES

Show 6:30pm & 9pm

Doors 5pm & 8:30pm

Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section

$20 Minimum Per Person

Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available

NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.

Tickets will be delivered 48 hours prior to the showtime.

Please ensure you purchase tickets for the correct date and time.

When all available Bar Seats are occupied, the remaining Bar Area is standing room only. Table Seating is All Ages, Bar Area is 21+.

IMPORTANT NOTE: We are NOT affiliated with ANY third-party ticket sellers! Tickets purchased directly through our official website or TicketWeb are the ONLY authorized sources.

GROUP RESERVATIONS: Groups of 6 or more that want to sit together must purchase a group package at events@bluenotehawaii.com.

PARKING: Validated parking available at OUTRIGGER Paradise. Entrance located on Kuhio Ave. $6 for up to 4 hours of parking.