Chris Magee & Friends Album Release: "Infinite Weight"

Chris Magee and Friends: New Album Release “Infinite Weight” Live!

Saturday, September 19, 2026

At 7:30pm

Run time: 75--90 minutes with NO intermission

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/758881/

About the Show

Presented by ProArts Playhouse and Mana`o Radio

Christopher Magee’s 2026 album release, “Infinite Weight”, with 14 original, indie-rock songs played live with a stellar crew of friends, including Andrea Walls, Jarod Hermann, Loren Tilley, and Christopher Dack.

Melody, melancholy, and chords that go bump in the night.

Ticket Information (Fees Included):

Premium Seating:

$31.80 Premium (large cushy front-row chairs with small tables)

Preferred Seating:

$26.50 Preferred (front row of any seating tier)

Regular Seating:

$21.20

Partially-Obstructed View Seats:

$16

For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/758881/