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Chris Magee & Friends Album Release: "Infinite Weight"

Chris Magee & Friends Album Release: "Infinite Weight"

Chris Magee and Friends: New Album Release “Infinite Weight” Live!
Saturday, September 19, 2026
At 7:30pm
Run time: 75--90 minutes with NO intermission
BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/758881/

About the Show
Presented by ProArts Playhouse and Mana`o Radio
Christopher Magee’s 2026 album release, “Infinite Weight”, with 14 original, indie-rock songs played live with a stellar crew of friends, including Andrea Walls, Jarod Hermann, Loren Tilley, and Christopher Dack.
Melody, melancholy, and chords that go bump in the night.

Ticket Information (Fees Included):
Premium Seating:
$31.80 Premium (large cushy front-row chairs with small tables)
Preferred Seating:
$26.50 Preferred (front row of any seating tier)
Regular Seating:
$21.20
Partially-Obstructed View Seats:
$16
For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/758881/

ProArts Theater
16-32
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ProArts Playhouse
808-463-6550
info@proartsmaui.org
www.ProArtsMaui.org

Artist Group Info

info@proartsmaui.org
https://proartsmaui.org
ProArts Theater
1280 S Kihei Rd, Azeka Makai Center
Kihei, Hawaii 96753
8084636550
lin@proartsmaui.org
Http://www.proartsmaui.org