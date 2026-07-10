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Celebrating Beethoven with Daniel Adam Maltz and Strings of Hawaii

Celebrating Beethoven with Daniel Adam Maltz and Strings of Hawaii

Join us for an all-Beethoven program celebrating the 200th death anniversary of this formidable composer! Daniel is joined in the second half of the program by String of Hawaii, founded by violinist Kaycee Milne. The String Quintet will join forces with Daniel for an exhilarating performance of Beethovenʻs Piano Concert in C Major.

Daniel Adam Maltz is a fortepianist based in Vienna, Austria.

He is the leading fortepianist of his generation, performing in 50+ cities per year as a sought-after recitalist, concerto soloist, director, and Lied accompanist. He is also an esteemed educator, visiting 60+ universities as a guest artist and clinician.

Daniel specializes in Viennese Classicism — especially the works of Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven, and Schubert — performed on the Viennese fortepianos of their time. He brings his expertise in the Viennese sound, culture, philosophies, and performance practices of the Classical era to his interpretations.

Called “the foremost performer in the world of the fortepiano” (Aspen Daily News), critics say Maltz imbues “[Beethoven’s] tenderness, longing and frustration into the very notes" (Orlando Sentinel), “It was a privilege to hear an artist of this caliber” (The Antic Arts), and praise his “lavish but tasteful” playing (Classical Sonoma).

He debuted at Carnegie Hall (Weill) at age 22 and hosted Classical Cake, the podcast about Viennese classical music and culture.

Daniel studied fortepiano performance at the Universität für Musik und darstellende Kunst in Vienna and the Royal Academy of Music in London. He refined his command of historical practices through private study with Ingomar Rainer.

KCC Performing Arts Center
$20-55
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 21 Mar 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kauai Concert Association
808-822-3148
admin@kauai-concert.org
https://www.kauai-concert.org

Artist Group Info

Daniel Adam Maltz
https://www.danieladammaltz.com/
KCC Performing Arts Center
3-1901 Kaumualii Highway
Lihue, Hawaii 96766
808.245.8352
kccpac@hawaii.edu
https://www.kauai.hawaii.edu/performing-arts-center