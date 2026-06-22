Celebrating AARP in Action Lihue

Discover how AARP volunteers are making a real difference across our islands - winning important legislative victories that support family caregivers, fight fraud, strengthen Social Security, and protect the choices and independence we all deserve at every stage of life.

We want to hear from you. Share what matters to you, learn more about what AARP is doing in Hawaiʻi, and discover ways to connect with a welcoming volunteer community.

Your voice. Your community. Your AARP. AARP invites you to learn how AARP volunteers and advocates made a meaningful impact across Hawaiʻi—supporting family caregivers, fighting fraud, strengthening Social Security, and advancing policies that protect the health, financial security, and independence of residents as they age. Through powerful community advocacy and grassroots action, volunteers helped ensure that Hawaiʻi residents continue to have choice, control, and dignity through every stage of life.

Share what matters most to you and discover how you can join a welcoming volunteer community where people contribute their time, talents, and passion to give back.

Join us for a free luncheon celebration. Seats are limited, no walk-ins.