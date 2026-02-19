Celebrate National Mango Day with Tea-riffic Specials at MangoMango Dessert!

National Mango Day is almost here and there's no sweeter way to celebrate than with everyone's favorite tropical fruit! Celebrated annually on July 22, National Mango Day invites mango lovers to indulge in refreshing drinks, decadent desserts, and other mango-inspired treats. It's the perfect opportunity to savor the flavors of summer and enjoy everything this golden fruit has to offer.

In celebration of National Mango Day on Wednesday, July 22, guests can enjoy a Mango Green Tea with Lychee or a Mango Bubble Milk Tea for just $5 at both the Ala Moana Center and Pearlridge Center locations.

MangoMango Dessert has quickly become a local favorite since arriving to Hawaii in 2021, delighting guests with vibrant, high-quality mango creations inspired by traditional Asian desserts — all with a fresh, modern twist. From fluffy snowcloud bingsu to refreshing mango smoothies, each treat captures the island’s love for all things mango.

