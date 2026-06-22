Celebrate July 4th in Paradise: The Magical Mystery Show & After Dark with Shoot Ogawa

Skip the fireworks outside. Watch the real fireworks inside.

This Independence Day, join us for one of Waikīkī's most unique and unforgettable experiences at The Magical Mystery Show, hidden inside the Hilton Waikiki Beach Hotel.

Featuring internationally acclaimed magician and FISM World Champion Shoot Ogawa, this intimate theatrical experience combines astonishing sleight of hand, audience participation, comedy, mystery, and wonder in a beautiful Victorian-inspired setting.

✨ TWO FAMILY-FRIENDLY PERFORMANCES

The Magical Mystery Show

• 5:00 PM

• 7:30 PM

Our signature Magical Mystery Show seats up to 64 guests and is perfect for families, couples, friends, and visitors looking for an extraordinary evening in Waikīkī. Every seat is close to the action, allowing guests to experience world-class magic just feet away from the performer.

🌙 AFTER DARK: AN EVENING WITH SHOOT OGAWA

• 9:30 PM

• Ages 21+ Only

For those seeking something even more intimate, After Dark offers a completely different experience. Limited to fewer than 20 guests, this exclusive late-night performance places you mere inches from the magic. Expect impossible demonstrations, intimate storytelling, audience interaction, and mysteries that simply cannot be experienced in a larger theater.

🎟 EVERY TICKET INCLUDES:

✓ Complimentary valet parking at Hilton Waikiki Beach Hotel

✓ Complimentary rum punch for guests 21+

✓ Admission to the Museum of Curiosities & Oddities

✓ Pre-show museum tour

✓ Up-close interactive magic experience

✓ Access to one of Waikīkī's most highly rated entertainment attractions

Whether you're celebrating with family, friends, or a special someone, this is the perfect way to spend Independence Day in Hawaiʻi.

🎆 Why watch fireworks from a distance when you can become part of the show?