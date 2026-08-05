Carnival of the Nearly Extinct Animals is a visually captivating, multidisciplinary performance celebrating some of the planet’s most rare and remarkable creatures. Through a seamless blend of live music, dance, and larger-than-life puppetry, audiences are invited on an unforgettable journey into the beauty of the natural world.

Presented by Ocean Music Action in partnership with Hawaiʻi Theatre Center, this World Premiere performance features newly commissioned choreography by Dance Heginbotham with dancers of Ballet Hawaiʻi, performed alongside an evocative live musical score. Large-scale animal puppetry by Obie Award–winning puppeteer Greg Corbino brings each creature to life with striking detail. Original poetry by local students is woven throughout the performance, with acclaimed actor Moses Goods serving as narrator.

Bringing together internationally recognized artists and leading local creatives, Carnival of the Nearly Extinct Animals is a feast for the senses and a powerful call to action— an unforgettable theatrical experience for audiences of all ages.

Performances on Friday September 18 at 7:30pm and Saturday September 19 at 3:00pm. Tickets at hawaiitheatre.com/carnival