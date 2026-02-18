Caring for the Caregiver
Caring for the Caregiver
In partnership with the Wahiawa Hongwanji Mission, the Wahiawa Health & Wellness Association (WH&WA) is privileged to host Shelley Paet and her team from Project Dana as we welcome them to the Wahiawa community! They will be sharing insights on Kupuna Services and Caring-4-The-Caregiver, providing a wonderful opportunity for families to learn how to better support each other while caring for our Kupuna.
Wahiawa Hongwanji Mission
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Wahiawa Health & Wellness Association
808-459-2722
ashley.b@whawahiawa.org
Wahiawa Hongwanji Mission
1067 California AvenueWahiawa, Hawaii 96786
808-622-4320
office@wahiawahongwanji.org