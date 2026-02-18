Caring for the Caregiver

In partnership with the Wahiawa Hongwanji Mission, the Wahiawa Health & Wellness Association (WH&WA) is privileged to host Shelley Paet and her team from Project Dana as we welcome them to the Wahiawa community! They will be sharing insights on Kupuna Services and Caring-4-The-Caregiver, providing a wonderful opportunity for families to learn how to better support each other while caring for our Kupuna.