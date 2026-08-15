Café Espressivo
Café Espressivo
"Be transported to the cafés of Buenos Aires and Paris, where music, conversation, and late-night energy blur together long after the lights go down.
Café Espressivo features guitarist Jeff Peterson with the Galliard String Quartet and pianist Jonathan Korth in a program that blends classical and contemporary styles with tango, jazz-inflected chamber music, and expressive new sounds.
From the elegance of Piazzolla to the energy of Schoenfeld’s Café Music, this concert pulses with rhythm, color, and cinematic charm."
"PIAZZOLLA: Histoire du Tango
BUNCH: Slow Dance
PETERSON: Originals
DYENS: Tango en Skai
PIAZZOLLA: Le Grand Tango
SCHOENFELD: Café Music"
Doris Duke Theatre at the Honolulu Museum of Art
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 22 May 2027
Event Supported By
Chamber Music Hawaii
Artist Group Info
Galliard String Quintet
Doris Duke Theatre at the Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S. Beretania StreetHonolulu, Hawaii 96814
808-532-8700
info@honolulumuseum.org