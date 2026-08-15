"Be transported to the cafés of Buenos Aires and Paris, where music, conversation, and late-night energy blur together long after the lights go down.

Café Espressivo features guitarist Jeff Peterson with the Galliard String Quartet and pianist Jonathan Korth in a program that blends classical and contemporary styles with tango, jazz-inflected chamber music, and expressive new sounds.

From the elegance of Piazzolla to the energy of Schoenfeld’s Café Music, this concert pulses with rhythm, color, and cinematic charm."

"PIAZZOLLA: Histoire du Tango

BUNCH: Slow Dance

PETERSON: Originals

DYENS: Tango en Skai

PIAZZOLLA: Le Grand Tango

SCHOENFELD: Café Music"