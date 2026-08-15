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Café Espressivo

Café Espressivo

"Be transported to the cafés of Buenos Aires and Paris, where music, conversation, and late-night energy blur together long after the lights go down.

Café Espressivo features guitarist Jeff Peterson with the Galliard String Quartet and pianist Jonathan Korth in a program that blends classical and contemporary styles with tango, jazz-inflected chamber music, and expressive new sounds.

From the elegance of Piazzolla to the energy of Schoenfeld’s Café Music, this concert pulses with rhythm, color, and cinematic charm."

"PIAZZOLLA: Histoire du Tango
BUNCH: Slow Dance
PETERSON: Originals
DYENS: Tango en Skai
PIAZZOLLA: Le Grand Tango
SCHOENFELD: Café Music"

Doris Duke Theatre at the Honolulu Museum of Art
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 22 May 2027
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Event Supported By

Chamber Music Hawaii
https://chambermusichawaii.org/

Artist Group Info

Galliard String Quintet
Doris Duke Theatre at the Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, Hawaii 96814
808-532-8700
info@honolulumuseum.org
honolulumuseum.org