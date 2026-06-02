But I'm a Cheerleader Film Screening at Aloha Theatre

Get ready for a wildly colorful, clever, and unforgettable night at Aloha Theatre with a special screening of But I'm a Cheerleader! This beloved cult comedy follows Megan, an all-American high school cheerleader whose life takes an unexpected turn when she's sent to a hilariously over-the-top conversion camp. Packed with sharp satire, vibrant visuals, memorable performances, and a heartwarming story of self-discovery, But I'm a Cheerleader has become a cherished LGBTQ+ classic that continues to delight audiences more than two decades after its release.

Whether you're revisiting this iconic film or experiencing it for the first time, don't miss the chance to see it on the big screen in the unique atmosphere of the historic Aloha Theatre. Funny, bold, and surprisingly touching, this cult favorite is a celebration of authenticity, acceptance, and finding the courage to be yourself.

Admission is free with dinner next door at The Theatery. Make your reservations in advance at www.TheTheatery.com.

Movie-only tickets are $10 each and may be purchased online in advance at www.alohatheatre.com or at the Aloha Theatre box office up to 30 minutes before showtime.