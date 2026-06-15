Bush - Night 2

After three decades, BUSH remain one of rock’s most enduring and dynamic forces. With over 25 million records sold, a GRAMMY® nomination, 1.1 billion streams, and 28 consecutive Top 40 hits (including eight #1s), the London-formed band continues to define modern rock. Their anthems “Glycerine,” “Machinehead,” and “Comedown” remain staples across radio and film, while their influence spans generations of fans. BUSH’s tenth studio album, I Beat Loneliness (2024), has already amassed 15 million streams and produced the band’s 8th #1 single on U.S. Active Rock Radio, “The Land of Milk and Honey.” Rolling Stone hailed the album as “Post-grunge at its best with a high nostalgia factor.”

