Build A Playground with Assets School!
Build A Playground with Assets School!
Assets School is seeking help from volunteers to make our dream a reality: replacing our 32-year-old playground with a new, modern, and safe play structure! Our community build has various shift times available from August 26-30. Sign up at https://www.assets-school.org/giving/capital-campaign and email playground@assets-school.org with any questions.
Assets School
08:00 AM - 08:00 PM, every day through Aug 30, 2026.
Assets School
1 Ohana Nui WayHonolulu, Hawaii 96818-4414
808-423-1356
info@assets-school.org