Brittni Paiva with Andrew Molina

Brittni Paiva with Special Guest Andrew Molina

Friday, June 26, 2026

Starts at 7:30 pm

Run time: 90 minutes including Intermission

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/729714/

Presented by Aloha Growers and ProArts Playhouse

About Show

Join us at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei as we present one of Hawaii‘s premiere ukulele masters Brittni Paiva, and her special guest Mauiʻs Andrew Molina for a very special show on June 26th.

About Artist

Brittni Paiva

Brittni Paiva is a powerhouse in the world of music, celebrated for her unparalleled ukulele mastery and her influence on the global resurgence of the instrument. With millions of views on YouTube and a reputation that extends across world music circles, Brittni has firmly established herself as a top-tier artist and producer.

Her virtuosity has led to performances alongside iconic figures such as Carlos Santana, Tommy Emmanuel, Dick Dale, Billy Gibbons, and many others. Throughout her illustrious career, Brittni has garnered numerous accolades, including four Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. Grammy winner Tom Scott, captivated by her ability to innovate while preserving her unique identity, personally requested to collaborate with her.

Brittni’s fifth album, a collaborative triumph with Tom Scott, not only achieved critical acclaim but also dominated the 2013 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, winning both Ukulele Album of the Year and Instrumental Composition of the Year. Her music, infused with a vibrant energy and refreshing spirit, consistently captivates audiences and sets her apart as a visionary in the industry.

In 2024, Brittni’s creative brilliance was further validated when she won the award for Instrumental Composition of the Year at the Na Hoku Hanohano Awards for her single “Heartbeat Melody,” co-written with reggae artist Chardonnay. This accolade underscores her status as an innovative and influential force in music.

Brittni’s journey began at the age of four with classical piano training under the Suzuki method. Her profound connection to the ukulele, sparked by a gift from her grandfather at age eleven, has driven her to redefine the possibilities of the instrument.

Beyond her performance accolades, Brittni is a sought-after music educator, offering private lessons and workshops that inspire students of all ages and skill levels. Her expertise extends into composition, arrangement, and production, where she has crafted and shaped numerous tracks within her own recording studio.

Born and raised on the beautiful island of Hawaii, Brittni’s diverse heritage—Portuguese, Danish, Hawaiian, and Japanese—enriches her music and fuels her creative vision.

Andrew Molina

Andrew Molina is a four-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano award nominee, Andrew is celebrated for his innovative approach, blending traditional Hawaiian sounds with rock classics like Aerosmith’s “Dream On” and Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine.” His performances and song-writing continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible on the ukulele, inspiring audiences worldwide. Andrew has recorded and collaborated with some of Hawai‘i’s top ukulele players, including Brittni Paiva and Jake Shimabukuro.

Ticket Information fees included:

Premium Seating:

$37.10 Extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables

Preferred Seating:

$31.80 Best-view seating in either the Front row (seats A7 to A15) OR the front row of any elevated section

Regular Seating:

$26.50

Partially-Obstructed View Seats:

$21.20

For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/729714/