Braxton Cook at Blue Note Hawaii

When the vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Braxton Cook first started working on the album that would become Not Everyone Can Go, his life was going through a number of transitions that he just couldn’t ignore. Last year, Cook spent lots of time on the road — in Europe and Asia, along with two United States tours. “I was just very busy, and trying to juggle that with family, it was a lot to manage,” Cook said. In a moment of self-reflection, he looked back on the past year, noticed a theme emerging, and came to this conclusion: It was OK to let go of things that weren’t serving him any longer. Transitions were natural as he stepped into fatherhood. “It was only pushing me more in that direction of understanding,” he continued. “There’s grief that comes along with having to let certain things go to make time for the things I truly value.”

One can hear Cook breaking through on Not Everyone Can Go, a mix of jazz and R&B that feels indebted to similar hybrids of yesteryear. Musically, the album conjures images of bright evening sunshine, when the temperature begins to cool. Not quite Quiet Storm, instead, Not Everyone Can Go dabbles between the margins, which won’t surprise those who’ve followed Cook to this point.

Show 6:30 & 9pm

Doors 5 & 8:30pm

Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section

$20 Minimum Per Person

Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available