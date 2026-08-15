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Brahms Sextet

Brahms Sextet

"Two composers grappling with intimacy, vulnerability, and emotional transformation.

Brahms Sextet pairs Brahms’s First String Sextet with Schoenberg’s Verklärte Nacht, two deeply expressive works for expanded strings. Brahms’s Sextet has often been associated with the aftermath of his broken engagement to Agathe von Siebold, while Schoenberg’s Verklärte Nacht was inspired by a moonlit story of confession and forgiveness.

Together, the program unfolds with remarkable intimacy, tension, and emotional release."

"BRAHMS: String Sextet No. 1 in B-flat major, Op. 18
SCHOENBERG: Verklärte Nacht"

Orvis Auditorium at UH
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 20 Mar 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chamber Music Hawaii
https://chambermusichawaii.org/

Artist Group Info

Galliard String Quintet
Orvis Auditorium at UH
2411 Dole Street
Honolulu, Hawaii 96822
808-956-8742
https://manoa.hawaii.edu/music/event/tony-lu-guest-piano-recital/