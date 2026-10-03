Brad Colerick Band

Sunday, October 25, 2026

At 7pm

Run time: 75-90 minutes with NO intermission

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/651212/

About the Show

Presented by ProArts Playhouse and Mana’o Radio

Songs and stories of Brad Colerick with Tim Gauthier and Ron & Julie Lynam

“One of a baker’s dozen of acts to watch in the folk community around the world” —Billboard Magazine

When he’s not on the road, Brad Colerick splits his time between South Pasadena and his Rocky Mountain getaway in Fraser, Colorado. Billboard Magazine called him “one of a baker’s dozen of acts to watch in the folk community around the world.” The Nebraska native writes songs that seep into your heart with a single listen. His full-hearted lyrics find the poetry in everyday language. He built a successful career making music for commercials where he wrote and produced ditties recorded by such musical icons as BB King, Shawn Colvin, Buddy Guy, and Johnny Cash. Colerick’s albums land firmly in the Americana wheelhouse with guest appearances by Suzy Bogguss, Chris Hillman, and April Verch. He’ll be joined by Fort Collins, Colorado-based Julie Lynam on stand up bass and Ron Lynam on fiddle, banjo and any other stringed instrument he can drum up.

Ticket Information -- Reserved seats, see ticketing page for seating map and ticket pricing details, including fees.

Premium Seating:

$31.80 Premium (large cushy front-row chairs with small tables)

Preferred Seating:

$26.50 Preferred (front row of any seating tier)

Regular Seating:

$21.20

Partially-Obstructed View Seats:

$16

For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/651212/