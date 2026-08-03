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Both Sides Now: The Music and Lives of Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen at Blue Note Hawaii | Sept. 15th & 16th

Both Sides Now: The Music and Lives of Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen at Blue Note Hawaii | Sept. 15th & 16th

“Two singer-songwriters sit on the edge of a cliff…”

With these words, we are drawn into the world of Both Sides Now - a theatrical concert that explores the music and lives of long-time friends and one-time lovers, Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen. Created by, and starring Robbie Schaefer and Danielle Wertz, the cabaret-style performance traverses decades alongside songs such as A Case of You, Hallelujah, Big Yellow Taxi, Suzanne, and many more. Both Sides Now is at once a piece of the 60’s and 70’s, and of right now -- offering us a story about the messiness of being human, of lives persistently lived at the edge of growth, and of finding the courage to turn toward one another, again and again.

Show 7pm
Doors 5pm
Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section
$20 Minimum Per Person
Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available

Blue Note Hawaii
$35 - $50
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM, every day through Sep 16, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Blue Note Hawaii
(808)-777-4890
club@bluenotehawaii.com
bluenotehawaii.com
Blue Note Hawaii
2335 Kalakaua Ave.
Honolulu, Hawaii 96815
8087774890
www.bluenotehawaii.com