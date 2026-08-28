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BOOT MEMORIAL

BOOT MEMORIAL

Boot Memorial Hero & Remembrance Run, formerly known as the Fisher House Hero & Remembrance Run, Walk or Roll, was started in 2012 by Theresa Johnson, to honor service members, by recognizing the names and faces of all who lost their lives through combat of service to our country since September 11, 2001.

BOOT MEMORIAL RUN, WALK or ROLL
FREE
06:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Boot Memorial Foundation
9312170800
theresa.m.johnson2@aol.com
Www.bootmemorial.org
BOOT MEMORIAL RUN, WALK or ROLL
319 Lexington Blvd, 319 Lexington Blvd.
Honolulu, Hawaii 96818
https://www.bootmemorial.org/events