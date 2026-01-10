© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Big Island Singers Sweet Rememberings Concerts

Big Island Singers Sweet Rememberings Concerts

Join us in person for the Big Island Singers Sweet Rememberings Concerts! Come enjoy an evening of music and memories with the Big Island Singers.

Celebrating lives lived, loves known, values shared, and times cherished.
Open admission - donations welcome.

Episcopal Church of the Holy Apostles
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Big Island Singers
bigislandsingers@gmail.com
www.bigislandsingers.org
Episcopal Church of the Holy Apostles
1407 Kapiolani St
Hilo, Hawaii 96720
808-935-5545
office@echa-hilo.org
http://www.echa-hilo.org