Big Island Singers Sweet Rememberings Concerts
Big Island Singers Sweet Rememberings Concerts
Join us in person for the Big Island Singers Sweet Rememberings Concerts! Come enjoy an evening of music and memories with the Big Island Singers.
Celebrating lives lived, loves known, values shared, and times cherished.
Open admission - donations welcome.
Episcopal Church of the Holy Apostles
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Big Island Singers
bigislandsingers@gmail.com
Episcopal Church of the Holy Apostles
1407 Kapiolani StHilo, Hawaii 96720
808-935-5545
office@echa-hilo.org