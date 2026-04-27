Bicycling Basics (Free Bike Clinic with Hawai‘i Bicycling League)
Bicycling Basics (Free Bike Clinic with Hawai‘i Bicycling League)
Want to get more comfortable riding your bike on Hawai‘i's roads? HBL can help with that! Bring your bicycle and come out to HBL’s free hands-on, on-bike workshop that will have you feeling at ease pedaling around the town.Better your bike control, learn what your rights are as a cyclist & why exercising them is key to having a comfortable & enjoyable bike ride, anywhere you bike!
𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘱 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘥𝘦𝘴:
☛ Basic bike fitting & how to perform a safety check of your equipment.
☛ Best practices of cycling safely in Hawai‘i.
☛ Bike parking & theft prevention: what you need to know.
☛ Types of bicycle infrastructure you may encounter in the area & how to use them.
☛ Where you can ride, where you cannot, and where you should ride for an enjoyable biking experience.
☛ On-bike handling practice for smooth starting, stopping, steering, scanning, and signaling.
☛Short instructor-led ride around the neighborhood (less than 2 miles) to show you how to apply those best practices, and have you experience in real life!
REGISTER AT: https://secure.hbl.org/nx/portal/neonevents/events?path=%2Fportal%2Fevents%2F43852
Registration is mandatory and will close 2 days before the event.
【 For more info on all bike class offered by HBL, check out HBL.org/workshops or call 808-735-5756 】