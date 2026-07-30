Beyond Blue by Megan Batson

Join us on Sunday, August 2 2026, 6-8pm for the Opening Reception.

Artists statement: Over the last few years, I've explored and photographed the waters surrounding Oʻahu with my Nikonos V, documenting the marine life and quiet moments I've encountered while freediving. I also photograph shells I've gathered from the same waters, extending the story of the ocean from beneath the surface to the traces it leaves behind. Together, these images move beyond the camera, allowing the natural world to remain part of each piece long after the photograph is taken.

Each piece begins as a photograph. I then transform the image into a large digital negative, which is contact printed onto hand-coated fine art paper and exposed in sunlight. One piece in this exhibition remains in its original Prussian blue state, while the others are toned using locally sourced botanicals.

The botanicals used to transform the prints are all sourced in Hawaiʻi and include noni leaves, coffee, haole koa bark, banana bracts, and hibiscus. Because each botanical reacts differently with the chemistry of the print, every piece develops in its own way, making each final work unique.

This collection is created through the natural elements of Hawaiʻi at every stage of the process—from the ocean where the photographs were made, to the sun that exposed each print, to the botanicals that transformed them. It is a body of work rooted in place, shaped by both intention and the quiet unpredictability of nature.