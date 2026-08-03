Beth Stelling at Blue Note Hawaii

Beth Stelling is a comedian, writer and actress based in Los Angeles. Her latest release “The Landlord Special” on YouTube comes highly recommended by Vulture, The New York Times and Billboard. Beth’s most recent hourlong special “If You Didn’t Want Me Then” topped every Best of 2023 list when it premiered on Netflix along with her beloved 2017 half-hour special in the first season of “The Standups.” Her critically-acclaimed 2015 Comedy Central Half Hour “Boner Appétit to You” now lives on YouTube.

Conan O'Brien produced Beth’s very first hour special for HBO Max called “Girl Daddy” which The New York Times named “The Best Debut Special of the year,” adding, “It's a virtuosic performance, conversational while dense with jokes."

Beth has been a writer for the following television series: Rick and Morty, Strange Planet, The Last O.G., I Love You America with Sarah Silverman, Another Period and Crashing on HBO. She’s a sought-after punch-up writer for feature films following her success as an on-set writer for the Universal hit, Good Boys.

As an actress Beth has guest starred on Amazon’s Red Oaks, Corporate on Comedy Central, and she played Ms. Fish on Peacock’s comedy Rutherford Falls. She has a podcast called “Sweethearts” that she inconsistently records with her best pal Mo Welch. You can still listen to her first podcast that she hosted with her mom, Diane, “We Called Your Mom.”

Show 7pm

Doors 5pm

Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section

$20 Minimum Per Person

Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available