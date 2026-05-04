Ben Franklin Spring Craft Fair

Sunday, May 3 | 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

First Floor, Parking Structure – Near Macy's at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

Free Admission

The much‑anticipated HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts Spring Craft Fair returns to Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, bringing together creativity, community, and local talent for one of Maui’s favorite seasonal events.

Browse and shop from over 60 local vendors offering a wide variety of handcrafted goods, including unique gifts, jewelry, home décor, art pieces, and one‑of‑a‑kind creations made right here in Hawaiʻi. Whether you’re searching for something special or simply enjoy supporting local makers, this popular craft fair offers something for everyone.

This free, family‑friendly event is a wonderful way to spend a Sunday morning—connecting with local artisans, discovering new small businesses, and celebrating the creativity that makes Maui so special. Guests are encouraged to arrive early for the best selection, as many items are limited and handmade.

Make plans to join us and support locally made this spring at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.