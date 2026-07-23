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Bayou Brothers Revival: A Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival at Blue Note Hawaii

Bayou Brothers Revival: A Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival at Blue Note Hawaii

Experience the timeless catalog of CCR like never before with Hawaiʻi's freshest tribute act, Bayou Brothers Revival (BBR). Fronted by Austin Hutto—whose flawless take on John Fogerty's vocals has to be heard to be believed—and backed by the seasoned talents of Justin and Steve Morris (The Lonely Hearts Beatles and Beyond), this band delivers a high-octane trip down the Bayou.

Blue Note Hawaii
$20.00 - $40.00
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Blue Note Hawaii
(808)-777-4890
club@bluenotehawaii.com
bluenotehawaii.com
Blue Note Hawaii
2335 Kalakaua Ave.
Honolulu, Hawaii 96815
8087774890
www.bluenotehawaii.com