Bayou Brothers Revival: A Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival at Blue Note Hawaii
Bayou Brothers Revival: A Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival at Blue Note Hawaii
Experience the timeless catalog of CCR like never before with Hawaiʻi's freshest tribute act, Bayou Brothers Revival (BBR). Fronted by Austin Hutto—whose flawless take on John Fogerty's vocals has to be heard to be believed—and backed by the seasoned talents of Justin and Steve Morris (The Lonely Hearts Beatles and Beyond), this band delivers a high-octane trip down the Bayou.
Blue Note Hawaii
$20.00 - $40.00
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Blue Note Hawaii
(808)-777-4890
club@bluenotehawaii.com