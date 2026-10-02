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Barn Dance

Barn Dance

We’ve rescheduled the Barn Dance that was postponed due to Hurricane Nolo for Saturday, October 10. The dance will be held from 6-8pm at the Haleakalā Waldorf School in Kula and called by the fabulous Lesley Alexander. Music will be provided by the Glen Innes Celtic Band, featuring Peter Della Croce on guitar, Earl South on bass, and Kristin Sherwood on fiddle. $20 for adults; kids 12 and under free. It promises be a wonderful evening of music, dancing, and community!

Haleakala Waldorf School
20
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Maui Barn Dances
ksherwood@mailbox.org

Artist Group Info

Glen Innes Celtic Band
gleninnesmaui@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/GlenInnesMaui/
Haleakala Waldorf School
4160 Lower Kula Road
Kula, Hawaii 96790
ksherwood@mailbox.org