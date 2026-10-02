We’ve rescheduled the Barn Dance that was postponed due to Hurricane Nolo for Saturday, October 10. The dance will be held from 6-8pm at the Haleakalā Waldorf School in Kula and called by the fabulous Lesley Alexander. Music will be provided by the Glen Innes Celtic Band, featuring Peter Della Croce on guitar, Earl South on bass, and Kristin Sherwood on fiddle. $20 for adults; kids 12 and under free. It promises be a wonderful evening of music, dancing, and community!