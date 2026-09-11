Awaken Your Senses! Yoga and Mindful Hike

Reconnect with yourself and the ʻāina while supporting the care and stewardship of Lyon Arboretum.

Join us for a restorative experience combining yoga, mindfulness, and the natural beauty of Mānoa Valley. You will experience a relaxing yoga session overlooking the valley, along with a silent, mindful hike through the Arboretum’s lush landscape.

Along the way, you will receive an invitation to slow down and notice the remarkable diversity of plants, the sounds of the forest, and the unique environment of Mānoa Valley. This immersive experience invites you to deepen your appreciation for this special place while supporting Lyon Arboretum as a place for learning, discovery, and stewardship.

No yoga or meditation experience is necessary. Come breathe, move, and connect with Lyon Arboretum in a meaningful way – while helping to sustain this vibrant ecosystem and mission that brings our community closer to nature.