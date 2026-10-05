Artist Showcase at Turnbull Studios & Sculpture Garden

Join us at our gallery, studio, and sculpture garden at 5030 Kahekili Hwy Wailuku, HI 96793 on Saturday, October 24, from 11am–4pm for a special showcase of exciting new work by celebrated local artists Christine & Steve Turnbull, Taryn Alessandro, and Jeanne Bitz.

In a departure from her traditional medium (clay), Christine Turnbull will be debuting her new atmospheric painting series, exploring the ephemeral nature of water and sky. Steve Turnbull will unveil his newly completed signature abstract ōhai wood sculpture, Ho’onalu. Jeanne Bitz invites us into her world of compelling storytelling works, while Taryn Alessandro captures the very essence of the Maui experience.

Take a scenic drive, enjoy exceptional art in an intimate setting, and meet the artists to learn more about their inspiration and creative process.

Looking forward to seeing you there!